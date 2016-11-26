UCC will destroy pluralism, says Kanthapuram

more-in

Welcoming the position taken by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Uniform Civil Code, All India Sunni Jamiyyathul Ulama general secretary Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar has said that the unity of the Sunni community is the need of the hour.

“We cannot join the so-called religious reformists who call for reforms even after they express solidarity with the AIMPLB, ” he said, while inaugurating the Rights Protection Conference organised by the Samastha Kerala Sunni Yuvajana Samgham here on Saturday.

He said that “no change in Sharia law can be effected” and the Muslim community was “not empowered to change any provisions in Sharia.”

The Indian Constitution was unique due to its pluralism. “National integration and national unity can be made possible only when we recognise the individuality of each religion. No one should try to plant dissent and inferiority complex in the minds of the people,” he said.

“We have not witnessed a conflict between common law and personal law due to the fact that believers of different faiths live according to their beliefs,” he said.

He said nobody could deny the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution. The context of court intervention in this regard is beyond comprehension. “Which religion should be the basis of the Uniform Civil Code? This question has not been properly answered,” he said.

He said fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution were of paramount importance. “It is a not a matter of concern for Muslims only. All people who believe in Indian secularism and pluralism should come together,” he added.