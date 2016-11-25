Two more arrested in Aslam murder case

more-in

The special investigation squad led by Nadapuram Circle Inspector Joshy Jose on Thursday arrested two more persons accused of playing key roles in the murder of IUML worker K. Aslam. Muthiyanga Shibu, 28, and Muthiyanga Sreejith, 38, the Kannur natives who were at large since the formation of the squad, were remanded in judicial custody by the Nadapuram Judicial First Class Magistrate Court for 14 days.

Within the past two months, 11 persons were arrested from various parts of Kozhikode and Kannur districts. Of the arrested, four persons had involvement in the criminal conspiracy against the victim and executing the murder near Nadapuram in Vadakara on August 12.

‘Solid evidence’

Police sources said all the 11 persons accused of having involvement in the murder were arrested with solid evidence. Several phone calls were traced and analysed during the probe, they said, adding that two more would be arrested shortly. Former Assistant Superintendent of Police (Kozhikode Rural) Karuppasami and Kuttiyadi Circle Inspector T. Sajeevan were earlier part of the team that arrested majority of the accused.