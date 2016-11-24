Taxpayers’ minds flooded with worries after demonetisation

more-in

A consultant says some frantically visit his office to clear their doubts

Will I be taxed for depositing Rs.2.5 lakh in my account? Will I be caught by the Income Tax Department for depositing Rs.10 lakh now? Will I be prosecuted and imprisoned if I deposit the voided cash in another account?

Such queries are being asked by ordinary tax payers since the Centre demonetised Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes a fortnight ago. Tax consultants are now facing a daunting task of explaining the nuances of the Income Tax Act to them. “I used to get at least 10 to 15 calls daily in the first week. Some frantically visited my office. Many are doubtful even if they have legal money in their possession,” M. Dileep, a chartered account and tax practitioner, said

People can deposit a sum of Rs.2.5 lakh in their zero-balance account by proving the source of income. “Similarly, an individual having an account can deposit cash above Rs.10 lakh if it is legal. He has the option to pay advance tax before March 15 and he can declare such deposits in the Income Tax return,” he added.

However, Mr. Dileep said that a person would be liable to pay 200 per cent income tax if a penalty was imposed under Section 270 of the Income Tax Act for not specifying the source of income. The issue would be different for cases of under-reporting and misreporting of income, he added.

Huge deposits

A. Sasidharan Nair, former senior manager with the Federal Bank, said huge cash deposits of individuals in scheduled commercial banks were being scrutinised by several agencies including the Finance Intelligence Unit under the Department of Revenue, Union Ministry of Finance.

“Suspicious transactions have to be reported under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Banks and financial institutions should furnish the details of all cash transactions above Rs.10 lakh or its equivalent in foreign currency within a month. This will help in timely dissemination of intelligence on money laundering, terrorist financing, corporate frauds, organised crime, fake currency and tax evasion,” he said.

The Income Tax Department has also devised ways to check all accounts of banks functioning under the control of the Reserve Bank of India. “If the sources of income are not shown, a person who deposits unaccounted money in the account of another will be considered a violator under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act for which the penalty is a jail term of maximum of seven years,” an I-T official said.