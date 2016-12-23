Supplyco to open more rice shops

Market intervention: Minister for Food and Civil Supplies P. Thilothaman inspecting the rice varieties at a Supplyco Arikkada (rice shop) opened in Kozhikode on Thursday. - Photo: K. Ragesh | Photo Credit: K_RAGESH;K_RAGESH -

The Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation has been directed to open maximum number of Arikkadas (exclusive rice shops) in various parts of the State to control the price of rice in the open market, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies P. Thilothaman has said.

Inaugurating the second Arikkada in the city on Thursday, he said the shortage of supply of rice from Andhra Pradesh and hoarding by local traders were worsening the situation in Kerala. “However, we would be able to tide over the crisis with effective market interventions like Arikkada,” he said.

On the continuing crisis in the public distribution system, Mr. Thilothaman said the disrupted supply of rice through various ration shops too surfaced as a reason for the sudden price hike of rice in the open market.

“We are hopeful of settling the issue with the implementation of the Food Security Act in the State from the next fiscal,” he said.

Councillor M.M. Padmavathi presided over the function.

Supplyco Regional Assistant Manager K. Manoj Kumar and District Supply Officer M. Raveendran were present.