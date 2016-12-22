Sudheeran lambasts Pinarayi

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president V.M. Sudheeran congratulating T. Siddique on his taking charge as the new District Congress Committee president in Kozhikode on Wednesday. Former DCC president K.C. Abu is seen. - Photo: K. Ragesh | Photo Credit: K_RAGESH;K_RAGESH -

Kozhikode: Policing in the State had never before come to such a lamentable state, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president V.M. Sudheeran said here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the installation ceremony of the new District Congress Committee (DCC) president T. Siddique here, he said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is holding the Home portfolio, had lost control over the police force. The police personnel, tasked to provide protection to the life and property of citizens, were behaving in an unlawful manner. This was an outcome of the attitude of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) which tried to politicise the police soon after the party came to power, he said .

Mr. Sudheeran accused the Left Democratic Front government of foisting false charges on rival political parties. It started with the arrest of two Dalit women at Thalassery and now reached the stage of disrobing Adivasi youths who came to meet the Chief Minister to air their grievances. Third-degree torture had become a routine affair in the State. The criticism made by veteran CPI(M) leader V.S. Achuthanandan and CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan against the police was actually targeted at Mr. Vijayan. The Home Department was functioning without a leader, he alleged.

He also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the hardships the people facing on account of the demonetisation. Both the governments at the State and the Centre were following anti-people policies, he added.

Congress leaders M.K. Raghavan and M.I. Shanavas, MPs; former DCC president K.C. Abu , and KPCC general secretaries Suma Balakrishnan, P.M. Suresh Babu, N. Subramanian, and K.P. Anil Kumar were present.