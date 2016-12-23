Students Rapid Response Force to be launched today

more-in

The State’s first Students’ Rapid Response Force (SRRF) formed under the Revenue Department for coordinating emergency rescue operations will be launched in the district on Friday by Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan. Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran will release the SRRF’s official logo.

In the first phase, 50 first-year students of Kodenchery Government College will be enrolled. They will be given uniforms and identity cards. The Territorial Army, Coast Guard, Fire and Rescue Services and the police will train the students.

Deputy Collector (Disaster Management) B. Abdul Nazar said the students would undergo a three-day training in disaster management from December 27. He said the force was formed in consultation with the State-level Disaster Management Authority.

Project coordinators said the SRRF would act as a satellite unit of the District Disaster Management Authority to swing into action during natural calamities and unexpected mishaps. Kodenchery was selected for the flagship scheme as the area was close to the hilly terrain prone to landslips and flash floods, they said.

The support of various government departments has been ensured for the smooth functioning of the squad in their field of operations. The District Medical Office will handle the responsibility of training the squad members in emergency medical care. Crowd management during calamities too will be a specific area of study for the students’ force.

Revenue officials said the SRRF units would be formed in other districts after the trial run in Kozhikode. Students with experience in working with social service organisations would be preferred.

A few months ago, the Fire and Rescue Services had come up with a Disaster Response Force of their own, enrolling students as the members. Around 50 students from the Government College of Nursing, Kozhikode, had been trained under the initiative with special focus on emergency medical care.