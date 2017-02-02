Kozhikode

Stir against move to shift Bevco outlet intensifies

A local action council of people has intensified its protest against the move to shift an outlet of the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) from Kunnamangalam to Mukkom. Leaders of the action council said they would fight tooth and nail against the new attempt as the proposed area had several housing colonies and an anganwadi.

The action council members have been on an indefinite strike in the area for the past three days. They also called upon the Mukkom municipality authorities to convene a grama sabha to discuss the issue and ask Bevco to reconsider the decision.

P. Brijesh and Raveendran Idankandiyil, leaders of the action committee, said the building selected for operating the new outlet did not have any clearance from the municipality. There was also a controversy over the land used for its construction, they alleged.

