Steps sought for effective plastic waste management

Kozhikode: Plastic waste management is a crucial challenge facing the State at the moment, and if the Kerala State Small Industries Association (KSSIA) comes forward to address the issue, the government will offer all necessary support to it, Minister for Labour and Excise T.P. Ramakrishnan has said.

Speaking at the valedictory function of the ‘Rising Kerala’ International Industrial Exhibition here on Sunday, the Minister said the quantity of plastic waste collected as part of the Haritha Keralam project on a single day was astounding.

The Minister also said that the government would take necessary steps to enhance skill development in consultation with the office bearers of the association.

Migrant labourers

On providing accommodation to migrant labourers in the State, the Minister said a facility would soon be set up at Feroke, which has the largest number of migrants in the district. “Labour rules should be made applicable to migrant labourers as well,” Mr. Ramakrishnan said, adding that the government was planning to introduce health insurance for them soon.

‘Rising Kerala’ featured separate expos on machineries and materials used in footwear, food, wood, and furniture industries, construction sector, general engineering, and Information Technology. A job fair organised as part of the expo witnessed more than 2,500 aspirants walking in, while 143 of them got spot appointments and 258 were short-listed for various jobs.

However, the key attraction of the three-day expo was a theme pavilion on ‘Waste Management’, featuring various methods and machines used to process all kinds of waste. A temporary plastic recycling unit was set up at the venue where plastic waste brought by the general public were segregated, cleaned, crushed, and converted into pellets. The pellets were then moulded into flower pots that were distributed to visitors at the pavilion under the aegis of the Kerala Plastic Manufacturers’ Association.

The pavilion also had a stall that featured re-use of plastic to make flooring tiles and pave roads. Another stall demonstrated how any kind of waste could be converted into diesel and coal.

The exhibition was organised by KSSIA in association with Confederation of Indian Footwear Industries and Footwear Design and Development Centre, Kozhikode, with the support of the Industries Department and the Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.