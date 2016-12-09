State to approach Centre for changes in MVD rules

more-in

The Kerala government will soon approach the Union government with a request to amend some provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act that help undeserving candidates secure private bus permits in busy routes, Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran has said.

No screening

The Minister, while addressing a meeting of various leaders of voluntary organisations at the Collectorate here on Friday to discuss accident mitigation programmes, said some of the existing regulations in the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) were framed in such a way to cater for all applicants without any screening mechanism.

“Earlier there was a system in place that closely examined the timing of various other bus services in the route while considering new permits. However, it was dropped for unknown reasons,” said Mr. Saseendran. He responded to the issue when some participants pointed out that the sudden increase in the number of bus permits in crowded routes was creating major safety concerns.

In the wake of the increasing number of road accidents, the Minister directed the police and the MVD squads to conduct joint inspections and ensure the fitness of vehicles. The possibility of introducing global positioning systems (GPS) in private buses would be considered, he added.

A decision was also taken to convene a separate meeting of all private bus owners under the headship of Mayor Thottathil Raveendran and explain to them the need for stringent enforcement of safety measures. Under the leadership of various voluntary organisations, intensive road safety awareness programmes would be taken up in the district. The Mayor, Additional District Magistrate T. Janilkumar and Deputy Transport Commissioner Mohammed Najeeb were among those who attended the meeting.