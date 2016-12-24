Songs that made Christmas sweeter

more-in

It is not just cakes that sweeten Malayali’s Christmas. There is also music to make Christmas and the memories about it sweeter.

When you listen to the non-film album song, Yahoodiyayile oru gramathil…, in the divine voice of Yesudas, you would think about Christmas. That song, written and composed by the late A.J. Joseph, remains one of the most popular Christian devotional songs, though it was released over three decades ago.

That song was the inspiration for Tomin Thachankary, the musician among policemen, who himself tuned the hugely popular Rakshakaa ente paapabharamellaam… “It was my first ever composition, and I could not have imagined that it would become such a huge success,” he says. “I had tuned the song for Divine Retreat Centre, Muringoor, and there was no commercial interest at all.”

More than 25,000 cassettes were sold at Muringoor the day the song was released. “Then Tharangini released it and attained incredible popularity,” Thachankary says. “Much of the credit for its success should go to lyricist P.K. Gopi, who wrote all the songs for the album titled Vachanam. I think it was director Fazil who recommended him to me,” he adds.

For the Kozhikode-based composer Thej Mervin, it is another Thachankary composition that tops his list of favourite Christian devotional songs – Daiva sneham varnichidaan… “It is truly a beautiful composition,” says Thej. “Back in the eighties and nineties, we used to get so many devotional albums. I myself used to be pretty busy composing such tunes,” he adds.

Long before non-albums came out, Malayalam cinema had given birth to exceptional Christian devotional songs such as Nithya vishudhayaam kanya mariyame… (Nadi); Sathyanayakaa mukthidaayakaa… (Jeevitham Oru Gaanam); Kaalithozhuthil pirannavane… (Sayoojyam), and Aakashangalil irikkum… (Nadan Pennu). “I am also fond of Viswam kaakkunna naathaa.., an excellent composition by Johnson,” says Thej. “But my all-time favourite from films is Sathyanayakaa…”

Then there is that immortal dirge, Samayamaam rathathil njaan… Though it is not a film song, it reached out to more people after it was featured in the film Aranaazhika Neram.

The late Vayalar Rama Varma had made some changes to the song, which was originally written in the early 20th century by Volbrecht Nagal, a German missionary who lived in Kerala.