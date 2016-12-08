Set goals and work for success, students told

An orientation programme for first-year undergraduate students of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University at Pattikkad on Wednesday.

Students need to work for a meaningful goal to succeed in their career, X. Anil, Vice Chancellor, Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU), has said.

The Vice Chancellor was speaking after inaugurating an orientation-cum-personal enhancement programme for first-year undergraduate students of the university at Pattikkad on Wednesday.

“In the fast moving world, knowledge is emerging as wealth. Planning, commitment, interest, and effort are required to achieve the envisaged goals,” he added.

Delivering the keynote address, District Collector A. Kowsigan pointed out that environment, effort, and direction would decide the success of a student.

Launch pad

“Four-five years of effort will pave way for fruitful results of more than five decades in life. College education is a launch pad for success. Never underestimate your talents and always think big. Time management, respect to elders and teachers, and focus on education will pave way for achieving the goals,” he said.

University Registrar Joseph Mathew presided. Director of Students Welfare N. Divakaran Nair, Director of Academics & Research K. Devada, Director of Entrepreneurship T.P. Sethumadhavan, Director of Academic Staff College B. Sunil, and others spoke.

Life-skill training

The three-day orientation programme will focus on personality development, education, motivational skills, career development, and building leadership skills.

Artists from Kalamandalam performed a Jugalbandi dance on the occasion. Directors, deans and special officers of the university explained institutional activities and achievements.