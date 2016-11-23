Schools to go hi-tech soon

more-in

IT@School to undertake project on first come, first served basis

Classrooms and laboratories in all government and aided schools as well as higher secondary and vocational higher secondary schools will be hi-tech very soon, says Executive Director of IT@School, K. Anwar Sadath.

Delivering a video lecture as part of the workshop for School IT Coordinators here on Tuesday, he said that the coordinators should take care to provide all necessary details in the online survey that is to be held as part of the process.

As a first step, the schools will be provided state-of-the-art computer laboratories, broadband internet connection, laptops, projectors and sound systems in classrooms under the aegis of IT@School. However, the schools themselves have to make the primary arrangements such as ensuring the safety of the labs, cleanliness, painting, wiring and proper roofing. The people’s representatives, PTA, alumni and other institutions shall be part of making the basic infrastructure available.

All teachers will be provided basic awareness in computers, digital content writing, resource portals, e-governance-based monitoring, e-learning and m-learning. There should be elaborate school-level meetings before providing the required information online, for which December 5 is the last date. The project would be undertaken in schools on first come, first served basis, Mr. Sadath said.