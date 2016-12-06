Sabarimala witnesses heavy rush amid tight security

Pilgrims waiting inside thickly packedbarricades at the Valiyanadapanthal at the Sabarimala Sannidhanamfor holy darshan at the Lord Ayyappa temple on Tuesday. Pilgrimshad to wait for five tosix hours on the Marakkoottom-Sannidhanam pathto reach the templepremises on Tuesday.

The Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala witnessed heavy rush on Tuesday as hundreds of pilgrims from different parts of south India undertook their annual pilgrimage amid tight security check in the sacred grove against the backdrop of the 25th anniversary of the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

Pilgrims had to wait for five to six hours inside barricades along the winding trekking path from Marakkoottom to reach the Sannidhanam. According to police sources, it is estimated that 1.3 lakh pilgrims visited Sabarimala on Tuesday. Those visited the holy hillock on Tuesday included a large number of pilgrims from different parts of Tamil Nadu. The police intensified patrolling in mufti at the Sannidhanam, Pampa, and on the traditional paths as part of the security arrangements. Special police teams from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka have been deployed.

The Indian Air Force carried out low-level aerial reconnaissance and surveillance over the Sabarimala forests three times as part of the security arrangements. The police and paramilitary forces have taken up their positions at every sensitive point in the forest terrain, leaving little room for any kind of security lapse.

Each pilgrim was subjected to security check at different points before ascending the holy 18 steps (Pathinettampady) to the temple.

Restricted entry

Staff and workers on duty at Sabarimala were permitted to enter only the special security zone, that too after producing photo identity cards issued either by the Travancore Devaswom Board or the department concerned.