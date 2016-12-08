Reviving the lost glories through Haritha Keralam

Excise and Labour Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan, along with writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair, participate in a cleaning drive on the premises of the Sarovaram Biopark during the inauguration of Haritha Keralam project in Kozhikode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K_RAGESH;K_RAGESH -

more-in

The State government’s ambitious Haritha Keralam project was launched in the district on Thursday. Renowned writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair inaugurated the initiative that focusses mainly on sanitation, water conservation, environment protection and promotion of agriculture.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Nair said the government’s attempt to conserve nature would be successful only with the whole-hearted participation of all members in society. “Rich greenery was one of the attractions in Kerala in the past, but it has almost vanished. Even the climate here has undergone adverse changes,” he said.

He expressed concerns over the increasing water scarcity and said Kerala should take all possible steps to ensure the protection of available water sources and the optimum use of rainwater. “The wastage of water should be discouraged by creating awareness about it,” he said.

Minister for Excise and Labour T.P. Ramakrishnan, who chaired the function, said the State government would ensure the proper conservation of existing agriculture land, wetlands and paddy fields. “The Haritha Keralam initiative is aiming to rekindle the culture of farming and its virtues among the young generation,” he said.

Marking the project launch, a massive cleaning drive was undertaken in various parts of the district. Civil station premises and the compound of Sarovaram Biopark were mainly covered in the city. Members of the Kudumbasree Mission, Nehru Yuva Kendra and various voluntary organisations rendered their free service.

The coordinators of Haritha Keralam said all the seven municipalities in the district conducted separate programmes in their areas. Grama panchayats would step in shortly with exclusive field-level programmes for the conservation of available water sources and to fight plastic waste menace, they said.