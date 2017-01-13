Rally heralds school arts fete

Ports Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran leading the proclamation rally of the State School Arts Festival in Kannur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S_K_MOHAN

A colourful ‘vilambara jatha,’ a rally to formally herald the State school festival beginning here on January 16, was held here on Thursday.

The rally attended by students, teachers and cadets of National Cadets Corp, Junior Red Cross and the Bharat Scouts and Guides, was led by Ports Minister Ramachandran Kadannappally, who is chairman of the organising committee of the week-long school festival.

An array of political leaders and functionaries of various teachers’ organisations took part in the procession.

It started from near the Railway Station here and concluded at the Town Square.

Kannur Corporation Mayor E.P. Latha, district panchayat president K.V. Sumesh, vice-president P.P. Divya, members of the Corporation council members were among those who joined the rally.

Green protocol

As arrangements for the event are in the final stages, organisers said that groups of volunteers would be posted at all the venues of the festival to ensure compliance with green protocol.

The venues are being arranged with environment-friendly materials, a press release here said.

The organising committee and the District Suchitwa Mission called upon the public and participants to comply with the green protocol. Flex hoardings and banners felicitating the programmes should be completely avoided, they said.

Accommodation

List of educational institutions allotted for accommodation of participants in the festival was released on Thursday.