RSS flays State Police Chief

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has flayed State Police Chief Loknath Behera for reportedly dismissing a fake threat against its State committee member and senior leader from the politically sensitive Kannur district.

RSS Prantha Karyavahak P. Gopalankutty said it was unfortunate that the Director General of Police (DGP) had trivialised the issue regarding a fake message that spread through social media that RSS leader Valsan Thillankeri would be attacked with bombs. This fake message had been intended to foment riots. The DGP had laughed off the matter when the RSS leaders lodged a complaint, Mr. Gopalankutty said.

He said that it was unbecoming of the DGP to dismiss the issue instead of taking action against the culprits. The anonymous person behind this fake news had also threatened the police providing security for Mr. Thillankeri. The police should take action, Mr. Gopalankutty said.