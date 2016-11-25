Probe under way into attack on motorbikes in Nadapuram

more-in

The Nadapuram police have started investigation into an incident in which five motorbikes were set on fire in the recent series of political clashes between Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers in the region.

Five separate cases were registered on the basis of complaints filed by the bike owners on Friday. Police officials said the details of suspected persons who unleashed the attacks last Tuesday and Wednesday were also collected from the complainants and the case would be investigated further under the leadership of the Station House Officer.

“The issue has been taken up very seriously as it kept the local people on their toes for around two days at Chelakkara. All the attacks took place within a three-kilometre radius of Nadapuram police station limit,” said a police officer from the station. He also said all the eight control room vehicles brought to the location were still patrolling in the region to maintain peace and prevent chances of counter-attacks.