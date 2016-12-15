Probe to track conmen who gave counterfeit notes to woman

more-in

Kozhikode: The police are gathering details of customers who had recently visited ‘Sea white’, a laundry shop at Mukkom from where a 32-year-old woman was arrested for possessing counterfeit currency notes worth Rs.5,000.

The investigation team suspects that the woman, who is now in judicial custody, was tricked by a counterfeit currency gang.

“Though she was charged under Section 489 B of the Indian Penal Code for using counterfeit notes, we have reasons to probe the case further to find out those who had actually handed over the notes to her for laundry service. The woman came to know about the issue only after she took the amount to deposit in a nearby bank,” Mukkom Sub Inspector M. Sanal Raj said.

Mr. Raj added that the investigation team would submit a request to the Thamarassery Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Friday, seeking her custody to get a picture of the suspected people. “Although we have gathered some records from her shop, they contain no valuable information to help the probe,” he said.

The woman has been managing the shop alone as her husband is abroad. During preliminary investigation, it was even found that she had no knowledge about the counterfeit notes and the ways to identify them. She was arrested on a petition filed by the bank authorities.