Probe into Vanimel blasts begins

Residents told to share info about troublemakers through social media

Kozhikode: The special investigation squad led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Jaison K. Abraham has commenced probe into the recent crude bomb explosions that rocked Vanimel, one of the most politically sensitive regions in the Nadapuram assembly constituency.

The statements of some local residents whose houses were targeted by the attackers were recorded as part of the investigation.

Suspects to be grilled

The police said they would shortly grill some suspected persons in the area on the basis of statements given by some local residents. Also, directions have been issued separately to some suspected persons, asking them to appear before the Station House Officer at Valayam, they added. Though a rural police squad was formed earlier to locate suspected assailants, it had failed to make any breakthrough even as attacks continued unabated.

The new squad was formed last week on the orders of District Police Superintendent N. Vijayakumar.

Meanwhile, the police are also sensitising the local community through social media to the need for sharing information about suspected troublemakers in the region. Such requests in the form of voice messages through Whatsapp have already been circulated among local residents. From October 29 to November 20, no fewer than six houses were attacked using crude bombs at Vanimel. The police said most of the houses that were attacked belonged to workers of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Indian Union Muslim League. As many as five persons suffered serious injuries in the attacks.