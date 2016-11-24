Preliminary entries invited for Young World painting contest

more-in

The Hindu Young World, in association with Thyrocare, will conduct a painting competition for schoolchildren from Class IV to Class IX at Devagiri CMI Public School near the Calicut Medical College. The date will be announced shortly.

The competition is being conducted in 18 cities across India. Preliminary entries should be sent to the address given below.

Preliminary entries

For the preliminary entries, students should choose any one of the given topics.

The size of the painting should be 26 cm x 27cm. The painting should be certified by the principal or art teacher and should be forwarded for preliminary selection. The student’s name, class, home address, mobile phone number, email ID and name of the school should be mentioned on the back of the painting.

Those selected will be informed through email. In order to participate in the finals, the selected children should reach the venue at Devagiri CMI Public School, at their own cost, with the copy of the email message.

The following are the topics for Juniors (Standards IV to VI): Night at the local festival; Shopping with family; Boating on the lake; Vacation at my ancestral or grandparents’ home; Scene at the market; Your favourite holiday destination; A day in the park; Water sports; Family picture; and Swachh Bharath.

Topic

The topics for seniors (Standards VII to IX) are: Family holiday in the mountains; Bird watching; Earth -- 20 years from now; Fishermen or fisherwomen at the wharf; Role-reversal: animals and Humans; Fighting terrorism; World without borders; Sunken treasure; What I will do/change for new year; and, A world run by robots.

The closing date for the receipt of preliminary entries is November 28.

Venue sponsor

The venue sponsor for the event is Devagiri CMI Public School, Kozhikode, and the snacks sponsor is Regal Bakes, Gandhi Road, Kozhikode. Send preliminary entries now to the above address.

For more information, log on to www.thehindu.com/ywpainting.

The registration number should be mentioned on the top right corner of the painting.

The first entry is free for all, while for every additional entry, a fee of Rs. 100 should be paid at the office either by cheque or cash.

Entries should be sent to The Sr. Assistant Regional Manager (Cir.), The Hindu, 1st Floor, Shaaz Building, Kannur Road, Kozhikode – 673 006. Phone: 0495-2762202. For assistance, contact: P. Sunitha, Assistant Circulation Officer at 9846430981.