Police told to be vigilant in north Kerala

: Inspector General of Police (Kannur range) Dinendra Kashyap has asked the police force in the districts of north Kerala to remain vigilant against Maoist attacks in the wake of the encounter killing of two ultras.

It is learnt that District Police Chiefs in Kozhikode Rural, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod have been instructed to step up security at the police stations bordering forests, especially during the night hours.

RAF deployment

If required, the Rapid Action Force (RAF), a specialised wing of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), would be pressed into service. Armed police personnel will be deployed at the police stations close to forest areas. Villagers and tribal colonies have been asked to provide information on any suspicious movement of groups in their hamlets.