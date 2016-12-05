Police surveillance for art gallery

more-in

Kozhikode: The police will keep an eye on the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery in the city in the wake of the recent vandalising of an artist’s work there.

On a request from gallery officials, the city police have decided to deploy policemen at the gallery to prevent suspected persons from entering the premises.

The police said an alley leading to the art gallery had become a hub for anti-socials. Visitors have frequently complained of mischiefs by them, they added.

Meanwhile, some local traders alleged that the crude screening method adopted by the police was even discouraging local people from spending time near the gallery. “The police are treating all those who come to the spot as anti-socials and blindly enforcing the rule,” they said.