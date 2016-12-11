Plans afoot to revive homestays in north Malabar

more-in

Kozhikode: In a bid to provide a fillip to the sagging tourism sector, the Bekal Resorts Development Corporation (BRDC) has drawn up plans to revive homestay projects involving women and NRIs in north Malabar.

As part of the initiative, the BRDC, under the Tourism Department, will conduct a two-day workshop for aspiring entrepreneurs at Nileswaram in Kasaragod district. “Skilled women who are willing to take the plunge can attend the workshop. Studies have shown that foreign tourists have an inclination towards homestays as they get a first-hand experience of the culture and tradition of the countries the visit,” BRDC Managing Director T.K. Manzoor told The Hindu on Sunday.

According to him, domestic tourists also prefer homestays to plush hotels. “Besides, the Tourism Department has categorised homestays into diamond, gold, and silver, depending on the facilities offered,” Mr. Manzoor said.

The official added that successful homestay promoters from across the State would be invited to handle sessions at the workshop. “One of them is Elsa, a woman entrepreneur who runs a homestay at Mararikulam in Alappuzha district. She will share her experiences at the workshop,” he said.

Another entrepreneur who will address participants at the workshop will be Moosa, whose homestay at Thalassery was featured by the BBC for its exotic cuisines. The workshop will also focus on management of budget resorts, Ayurveda centres, farm tourism, houseboats, tour operations, responsible tourism, indigenous art, Kalaripayattu, Yoga training, handicrafts, and souvenir making.

Mr. Manzoor also expressed hope that the tourism sector would grow by leaps and bounds in the region from Vadakara Taluk in Kozhikode to Kannur and Kasaragod districts with the commissioning of the Kannur International Airport in August, 2017 and the National Waterway, which extends up to Bekal.

Those interested in attending the workshop may visit www.bekaltourism.com.