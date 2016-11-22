Plan to convert Kozhikode Bypassinto six-lane carriageway

more-in

Project report submitted to NHAI

A proposal to develop the Kozhikode Bypass into a six-lane carriageway is under the consideration of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways .

This follows a project report submitted by Gurgaon- headquartered Feedback Infra to the National Highways Authority of India ( NHAI) recently. There is already a proposal to widen the two-lane highway stretching from Vengalam to Idimuzhikkal. Land required to develop the 28.12-km stretch into 45-metre width had already been acquired, officials said.

Suggestions have also been made to construct seven over bridges, 6 underpasses and service roads for the project. The estimate has been pegged at of Rs. 1, 600 crore. A fresh alignment has been done to construct over-bridges, especially at Ramanattukara, Thondayad, Pooladikunnu, and Vengalam junctions. The proposal is now left for discussions with the Centre and the State government, officials said.

Construction of two flyovers at Ramanattukara and Thondayad on the Kozhikode Bypass is going apace. The works were awarded to the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS).

Three bridges and service roads have been proposed at Neelithodu, near Ramanattukara.

The project also includes the construction of new bridges, including two across the Korapuzha and Purakkateri rivers, and two more flyovers at Ramanattukara and Thondayad junctions.

However, the Public Works Department is not fully convinced with the idea of developing the Kozhikode Bypass into six-lane carriageway. “Traffic congestions cannot be solved on the national highway with the widening of the bypass alone. The widening pertained only to the urban region. The entire highway need to be widened for that purpose,” said K. Vinayaraj, executive engineer, PWD (National Highways).

The proposal would be considered only after the Union Ministry examined the project report. Then only a detailed project report could be prepared, he added.