Plaint against taxi union at SWC sitting

The tiff between taxi drivers and online cab operators has made it to the State Women’s Commission (SWC)as well.

At a sitting of the commission here on Wednesday, a lawyer complained that a group of people hijacked the online taxi that she had hired.

The incident took place on October 25, when the complainant hired a Mango cab to take her ailing son to hospital. When she called the taxi driver to pick them up after consultation, another person snatched the phone from the driver. The person allegedly asked her to hire another taxi, as the one she had hired was illegal. The accused was alleged to be a representative of a taxi drivers’ union.

Since no one representing the taxi drivers’ union attended the sitting, the complaint has been forwarded for a full commission sitting.

Commission member Noorbina Rasheed, who chaired the sitting, said that another complaint connected to online taxis was pending before the commission as the accused did not appear for the sitting.

Meanwhile, the tendency of complainants not turning up for the sittings is increasing. If a complainant failed to appear twice in a row, the complaint will be rejected, Ms. Rasheed said.