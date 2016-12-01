People foil bid to dump hospital waste in wetland

more-in

Locals send back waste to MIMS Govindapuram

Dramatic incidents took place near Kalipoyka in the city on Wednesday as a group of local people blocked a vehicle carrying hospital waste that was meant to be dumped in a private property to fill wetland.

It was around 4 p.m. that some trade union leaders saw a truck full of plastic bags being taken into the property. Suspicious, they followed the truck and discovered that a large part of the wetland was filled using the bags full of waste and that raw mud was used to cover them. They alerted the police.

Ward councillor Anitha Rajan, who rushed to the spot, said “the bags were full of hospital waste and the driver, whom we managed to get hold of, confessed that the truck load was brought from MIMS at Govindapuram. The owner of the plot and other workers in the truck escaped.”

Local hospital waste

The local people later found that a few sacks contained waste, allegedly from Baby Memorial Hospital in the city.

When contacted, the hospital authorities denied the allegation. It was revealed later that they had disposed of the waste through a contractor who dumped it at the said spot. The hospital authorities removed the sacks shortly.

MIMS assurance

However, MIMS authorities could not be contacted and hence the local people led by Ms. Rajan took the truck to MIMS and demanded an answer from the hospital authorities. The waste was later dumped behind the hospital and the vehicle was released to police custody.

After negotiations, the hospital authorities agreed to remove all the waste in the plot within five days. The locals, however, was not ready to disperse until they got the agreement in writing.

“On one end we are on a mission to get rid of all the waste in the wetland area. On another end, these people are dumping waste in the wetland. We cannot tolerate this,” Ms. Rajan said adding that she, with the local people, would take all the waste to MIMS and dump it in front of the hospital if they did not keep their word.