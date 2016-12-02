Pay day passes off `relatively smoothly’ at banks in North Kerala

more-in

KOZHIKODE: Banks in the Malabar region were a little at ease on Thursday as their cash inflows improved and hence they could dispense cash, though limited, to most of the customers.

This was in contrast with Wednesday when angry customers at several places in the northern districts staged sit-ins and got branches shuttered as the banks ran out of cash by midday. Bank employees had apprehended bigger troubles as Thursday was the first day of the month when salaried customers would want to withdraw heavily. However, the Reserve Bank managed to replenish, though partially, the cash chests of most banks, thus easing the cash flows into the branches.

“We had a relatively smooth day as we could partially satisfy most of our customers,” a senior official of Canara Bank, which had faced people’s wrath on Wednesday, told The Hindu. This was because of the arrival of cash in its chests. He, however, pointed out that the bank’s branches could dispense, on average, only Rs. 10,000 to each customer. He was appreciative that the customers had sobered as they realised that the banks and their staff were not to blame for the crisis.

Other major banks, including SBI and SBT, reported that the situation was `relatively comfortable’ against an anticipated riot-like situation on Thursday. The SBI split the Rs. 600 crores it received equally between the southern and northern regions. This helped to substantially ease the crisis in Malabar. But, since the SBT and SBI together had to feed the government treasuries, a portion of the cash went to them.

Kerala Gramin Bank, which faced customer ire at many braches in Kozhikode, Malappuram and Kannur districts on Wednesday, had a relatively easy day on Thursday. But the bank mostly restricted one-time payout to Rs. 2000. At Vilangat in Kozhikode district, which was the first bank branch to be forced to shut down by a mob on Wednesday, the manager said he could pay Rs. 2000 each to all the 250 customers whom the bank had issued tokens to on Wednesday. A KGB official said the situation could be a `little more comfortable’ on Friday as the bank was expecting cash replenishments.

While the banks were saved of the anticipated trouble, the government treasuries in the region had a tough time handling the huge demand for cash from salaried employees and pensioners. Across the region, pensioners had started lining up in front of treasuries hours before the 10 am opening time.

End. Basheer