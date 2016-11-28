Panchayat begins recovery of encroached land

An illegal construction on the banks of the Mampuzha, which is under the radar of the Revenue Department. | Photo Credit: K_RAGESH;K_RAGESH -

Mampuzha Samrakshana Samiti asks Olavanna and Peruvayal panchayats to follow suit

Aimed at reclaiming revenue land on the banks of the Mampuzha, the Perumanna grama panchayat has initiated field-level activities to number the trees on encroached patches of land in the possession of private holders. The action comes close on the heels of a symbolic protest organised by environmental activists in the region.

Though land encroachments have been confirmed in Olavanna and Peruvayal panchayats also, the greens say that only the Perumanna panchayat has taken measures to reclaim the land. Panchayat president K. Ajitha and vice-president N.V. Balan Nair have asked their revenue team to finish the work at the earliest and submit the report.

Panchayat officials say the repossession procedures will be completed as per the detailed resurvey report of the Revenue Department. “The extent of revenue land has been clearly marked in the department records and the panchayat team can easily complete the work using these records,” they point out.

Hailing the panchayat’s action, leaders of the Mampuzha Samrakshana Samiti said that along the 18-km stretch of the river there were acres of land encroached by private holders for expanding their real estate ventures and farm projects.

Samiti president T.K.A. Azeez said the land recovery drive would be fruitful only with the cooperation of the two panchayats. “We have appealed to them to have a look at the resurvey reports and initiate measures to take possession of the encroached land,” he said.