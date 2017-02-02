On secularism and religiosity

more-in

It was a face-to-face meeting of two different streams of thoughts, trying to find answers to the issues facing the country. The conversation between Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev and journalist Sashi Kumar was the highlight of the first day of the second Kerala Literature Festival that kicked off in Kozhikode on Thursday.

Mr. Kumar kick-started the discussion with a question on growing religiosity in the country and it sabotaging the concept of secularism. Mr. Vasudev said rising intolerance was a product of the imagination of a section of the media and that India was not any more religious now than it was in the past.

“India was a godless land for thousands of years. This is a land that believed that God is our making. We have no gods, only deities who are superior human beings. This country used to question everything,” he said, adding that even Lord Siva and Lord Krishna had to face questions. Mr. Kumar countered, saying Mr. Vasudev was mistaking mythology for history. He said the corporatisation of godmen was a reason for the rising religiosity.

Mr. Vasudev’s support to U.S. President Donald Trump and the NDA government in the country was also a subject of the heated debate. “There are thousands of loopholes in the democratic process. But as the other option is worse, it was not wise to challenge an elected government,” he said. Mr. Kumar questioned it and said it was the people’s right to protest. Mr. Kumar then handed over the microphone to actor Manju Warrier who posed questions to Mr. Vasudev. The session was a treat for the audience as they applauded the speakers throughout the debate.