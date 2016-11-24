Now, the classrooms are theirs

Boundless joy: Malaparamba AUP school students who came to the school with Education Minister C. Ravindranath on Thursday.

Malaparamba school students to be shifted to own campus

With the State government officially taking over the school, the students of Malaparamba Aided Upper Primary School (MAUPS) will finally return to their own classrooms at Malaparamba on Friday.

Deputy Director of Education (Kozhikode) Gireesh Cholayil told the media on Thursday that the government decided to take over the school after the Kerala High Court dismissed the writ petition of school manager P.K. Padmarajan questioning the government’s notification to take over the institution.

The district administration had to temporarily shift all the 60 students to the Engineers Hall on the premises of the District Collectorate after the High Court earlier gave a verdict in favour of the manager after he stated that he could not economically manage the school.

Now, the 140-year-old school would be a government-run one, officials said.