Normalcy returns to treasury functioning

The rush in front of the Kozhikode district treasury and pension payment sub treasury showed a slight decline on Saturday, giving moments of relief to the treasury staff who have been facing a tough time managing the unusual situation with the shortage of required currency notes. Though the State Bank of India allocated Rs.60 lakh to the treasury, the entire amount was not disbursed due to the decreased turnout.

An officer attached to the treasury department said around 150 persons came to the district treasury on Saturday to withdraw their money. It was just half of the total turnout on Friday, he said.

For the pension payment sub treasury at the civil station too, the day was a little more comfortable with a manageable number of service requests. It was granted Rs.60 lakh on Saturday to cater to pensioners.

Within the past three days, the district treasury and the pension sub treasury disbursed around Rs.3 crore as pension and salary of government employees.

Though the district treasury alone was in need of Rs.3 crore to meet the demands in the past three days, it was granted only Rs.1.66 crore.

Officials said 80 per cent of those who depended on the treasury service within the past three days were service pensioners.

The government employees were found showing restraint, but it may change from next week, they said.