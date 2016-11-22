Night-time ban on motorbikes at Valayam

more-in

In view of increasing incidents of clashes between rival political parties, the rural police have decided to enforce a night-time ban on motorcycles in the Valayam police station limits.

The police said the ban would be from 9 p.m. till dawn. However, exemption would be given in case of any exigencies. An all-party meeting chaired by the Circle Inspector has endorsed this decision.

Besides, flags of all political parties would be removed from junctions and street corners. Miscreants had destroyed the flag posts of the CPI(M) and the IUML at several places in separate incidents last week, the police said

Recently, the Kuruvantheri and Vanimel areas witnessed several crude bomb attacks, mostly by bike-borne miscreants, at night.

Elected representatives and local leaders took part in meetings held at schools and grama panchayat offices to restore peace in the areas.

A special police team led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Crime Detachment) has been tasked to probe the cases of bomb attacks in recent times.

A few persons have been taken into custody for questioning in connection with multiple cases registered at Nadapuram and Valayam police stations, it is learnt.