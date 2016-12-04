New industrial policy soon: Pinarayi

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with Kozhikode Mayor Thottathil Raveendran and MLA A. Pradeep Kumar during the inauguration of Rising Kerala programme in Kozhikode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SP;SP -

more-in

Kozhikode: The new industrial policy of the State government will be declared shortly with an aim to promote both public and private sectors, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a development seminar organised by the Small and Medium Industrialists’ Collective as part of their Rising Kerala-2016 campaign at HiLite Business Park here on Saturday.

The Chief Minister said the State government would review all the industrial policies that put off the spirit of new entrepreneurs with unwanted technicalities. “Efforts are also on to attract at least Rs.50,000 crore more investment in the industrial sector within the next five years, he added.

Admitting the constraints of the government in allocating land, Mr. Vijayan said the young entrepreneurs should select newer industrial ventures understanding the limitations. “The government’s policy is that we should not harm the nature in the name of development,” he said.

Mayor Thottathil Raveendran presided over the function. MLAs V.K.C. Mammad Koya and A. Pradeep Kumar were present.