Muneer keeps his word

MLA sends students to ISRO at Thumba for a visit

The MLA kept his word. Twenty selected students from Government Higher Secondary School, Kuttichira, left for the ISRO rocket launching station at Thumba on Wednesday evening.

It was in September 2015 that M.K. Muneer, then Minister for Social Justice and panchayats, visited the school to launch a special magazine on Mangalyaan that the students had made. He had scribbled on the comments section of the magazine that he would take them to visit ISRO. It took him just above a year to make the arrangements for the students to visit not just ISRO, but also the Science and Technology Museum and National Centre for Earth and Science Studies in Thiruvananthapuram.

The programme comes under ‘Melody’, the comprehensive education project being implemented in the Kozhikode South Assembly Constituency by Dr. Muneer.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, the MLA said that such study tours would be arranged for students in other schools in the constituency as well, with an aim to developing the scientific temperament of the students. Under the Melody project, three schools in the constituency will be developed as centres of excellence with the help of Faisal and Shabana Foundation, which has also been part of MLA A. Pradeep Kumar’s Prism project in the Kozhikode North Assembly Constituency. The project will be implemented in Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Meenchanda, in the first phase. The MLA has set aside Rs.3 crore from his local development fund and Rs.5 crore has been sanctioned under as a special project of the State government for the school.