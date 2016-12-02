Mrunmai Joshi is new Corporation Secretary

Mrunmai Joshi says she will strive for a ‘people-friendly ambience’ in all corporation departments. | Photo Credit: HAND OUT;HAND OUT -

Mrunmai Joshi, one of the young IAS officers in Kerala, will take charge as the new secretary of the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation on December 5.

The new appointment follows frequent requests from the corporation authorities to consider an IAS officer to the post as part of streamlining the services of the civic body.

Ms. Joshy, who belongs to the 2013 IAS batch, told The Hindu that she would strive to ensure a ‘people-friendly ambience’ in all the departments under the corporation and facilitate quick service delivery.

The cooperation of the people’s representatives and government officers would be ensured, she added.

The 26-year-old Kerala cadre officer from Pune, who is now the Sub Collector of Kasaragod, said she would get in touch with the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor soon to know their expectations and the immediate priorities for the city’s growth.

“Last year, I was in Kozhikode as part of a Kerala Darshan programme. I am delighted to take up this new responsibility in a developing city,” she said.