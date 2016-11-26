Mock drill held at Pathankayam falls

more-in

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) conducted a full-fledged mock drill at Pathankayam falls, a popular eco-tourism destination near Thusharagiri in the district, on Saturday as part of auditing its preparedness to deal with incidents of flash floods and drowning. The drill was conducted with the support of Revenue, Police, Health, and Fire and Rescue Service Departments.

Officials said the drill was successful as it could “save” three persons, who were washed away in a “flash flood”. Within 25 minutes of receiving the distress call at the Collectorate, the Fire and Rescue Services team from the nearest station rushed to the spot and conducted a successful rescue mission.

A large number of locals thronged the spot, unaware of the pre-planned drill. Some of them even lent a helping hand to the rescue teams.

The officials said the purpose of the drill was to make the people aware on how to respond during emergency situations and to reduce the number of casualties through proper intervention. It also tested the efficiency of various government departments and rescue teams on handling such situations in hilly terrains, they added.

Deputy Collector B. Abdul Nazer, Assistant Divisional Officer of Fire and Rescue Services Department Arun Bhasker, Additional Tahsildar P.M. Udayakumar and hazard analyst P. Aswathi were among those who coordinated the drill. Staff members of Thiruvambadi Government Health Centre and students of Kodenchery Government College lent their support to the drill.