Minister gives a piece of his mind to village officers

Minister for Revenue and Housing E. Chandrasekharan on Friday gave a piece of his mind to government officials, especially village officers, saying that the State government would not sit idle on complaints received against them from the general public.

At a meeting to review the functioning of the Revenue Department in north Kerala here, the Minister said some individuals were indulging in practices that gave a bad image to the government. The tendency of service organisations coming in support of these officials should be stopped. No organisation ought to support the rude behaviour of the employees towards people seeking assistance from village offices.

“Village offices are the lowest rungs of the government departments established to provide assistance to the common man. However, complaints galore that officers refuse to accept tax after 2 p.m. Village officers used to play truant for months. But now the government has a mechanism to know if an employee is absent even for two days,” the Minister said.

In his candid interaction with the employees, he reminded them that they were paid from the State exchequer. They were part of the government and should work within the ambit of the existing system, he said.

“The job of village officers is to implement the programmes and policies of the government. They should conduct themselves in a courteous manner to improve the functioning of the offices,” he said.

A word of praise

He said that officials had been caught in the cross-fire between heavy workload due to the shortage of staff and the grievances of the public. Yet many work late into the night. A compassionate approach towards the people and addressing their grievances were their job demands, he added.

In his seven months in office, the Minister said, he had already held several rounds of discussions with bureaucrats at the secretariat, regional and district levels. The objective of the government was to create a corruption-free State, Mr. Chandrasekharan said.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner of Land Revenue A.T. James said the government had stepped up land recovery proceedings and was also moving ahead with the zero landless project in the State.