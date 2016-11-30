Meet on conservationof Comstrust building

more-in

Demanding conservation of the old Comtrust factory building as a heritage structure, a collective of socio-cultural activists in the city will organise a convention at Mananchira on Thursday.

The convention, being organised with the support of the Comtrust employees, will highlight the historical importance of the structure and the value of the rare looms and other imported accessories on the verge of ruin under the unprotected roof.

Wilson Samuel, chairman of the collective, said the factory, which was once the pride of Kozhikode city and the means of livelihood for many people, has failed to attract the attention of the authorities concerned after its formal lockout. He alleged that realtors were after the prime property taking advantage of the government’s failure in guarding it.

Leaders of the Comtrust Employees’ Action Council, who have been on the warpath highlighting the issue, said a plan of the Archaeology Department to take over the building as a heritage structure has been hanging fire. The order for the takeover was issued in 2014. The convention on Thursday is part of the continuing attempts to mobilise public support for the cause.