Massive rally marks merger of Mujahideen factions

more-in

With several contentious issues between them remaining unresolved, the two major factions of the Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) officially cemented their relationships by holding a massive rally on the Kozhikode beach on Tuesday.

The reunification of the KNM led by T.P. Abdulla Koya Madani and the breakaway faction Kerala Naduvathul Mujahideen (Markazu-DHAVA) led by Hussain Madavoor after their 14-year split saw thousands of activists taking part in the much-awaited historic event.

10 resolutions

As many as 10 resolutions, including call for unity of the Mujahids for the empowerment of the Muslim community and against superstitions and rituals, were adopted at the rally. It also exhorted the activists to resist the designs of the imperialistic-Zionist forces to create an atmosphere of anti-Islam globally.

A resolution opposed the proposal of the BJP-led government at the Centre to implement a common civil code in the guise of doing away with triple talaq.

The rally also decreid the move to take action against religious leaders under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and demanded the authorities to desist from taking action against Peace International School and its managing director M.M. Akbar.

Office-bearers

The merger also resulted in a new organisational structure coming into being after a general council meeting held at the Mujahid centre in the morning.

The new office-bearers are: T.P. Abdulla Koya Madani (president), P.P. Unneen Kuttti Moulavi (general secretary), A. Ashgar Ali (organising secretary), Noor Mohammed Noorsha (treasurer), H.E. Mohammed Babu Sait, P.K. Kunhabdulla Haji, Hussain Madavoor, P.K. Ashraf, N.V. Abdurehman, Manzoor Kollam, Mohammed Hashim Alappuzha (vice presidents), M. Abdurehiman Salafi, M. Mohammed Madani, M. Swalahudeen Madani, Abdurehiman Madani Palath, M.T. Abdussamad Sullami, P.P. Abdul Haq, Zulfiker Ali, K. Naser Sullami and Abdul Latheef Karimbilakkal (secretaries).

T.K. Muhiyudeen Umeri (president) and C.P. Ummer Sullami (working president) will lead the Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, a body of religious scholars.

A.I. Abdul Majeed Swalahi (president) and Jabir Amani (secretary) are the new office-bearers of the Ithihadu Shubbanil Mujahideen; Abdul Jaleel Mamangara (president) and Siraj Chelembra (secretary) will lead the Mujahid Students Movement.

Suhara Mambad and Shamima Islahiya are president and secretary respectively of the Muslim Girls and Women’s Movement.