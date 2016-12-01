Many stories on Pazhassi are fabricated, says historian

more-in

There are more fabricated stories about Pazhassi Raja than real ones, according to historian M.G.S. Narayanan.

Speaking at the Veera Pazhassi commemoration meeting here on Wednesday, he pointed out that the movies on Pazhassi Raja lied on many aspects including the figure of the protagonist. “As per historical documents, Pazhassi was a dark and short man who laughed out loudly. Kuritchya women never left their homes. That they engaged in warfare was far from reality,” he said and added that the story that Pazhassi committed suicide swallowing a diamond ring was also baseless.

Mr. Narayanan, in his keynote address, also said that Tipu Sultan was not a religious fanatic as propagated by some people. “He had caused harm to Hindus in Kerala, but was the greatest benefactor for Hindu establishments in his kingdom. His only logic was to help his kingdom using the riches from Kerala,” he said.

Reference Centre

Earlier, BJP National Executive Committee member and former Director General of Nehru Yuva Kendra V. Muraleedharan inaugurated the meeting. He said that the Pazhassi Foundation had plans to set up a Reference Centre in Kozhikode to create awareness on the lives of freedom fighters. “Many deserving freedom fighters were neglected by the governments while many undeserving people were exalted,” he alleged.

Mr. Muraleedharan pointed out that Pazhassi was the first to prove that it was possible to resist the British East India Company and to engage in war against them.

The commemoration meeting was organised on the occasion of the death anniversary of the freedom fighter under the aegis of Nehru Yuva Kendra and the Pazhassi Foundation.