Many pensioners return empty-handed from treasury

more-in

The district treasury managed to dispense only Rs. 56 lakh among pensioners and government employees on Thursday amid the severe cash crunch brought on by the demonetisation process and the lack of arrangements to manage the huge turn-out of people.

Though the initial allotment of Rs. 10 lakh for pension distribution created concern in the morning, the additional allotment of Rs. 46 lakh mellowed the situation in the afternoon.

New counters

Two new counters were also opened to meet the rush.

Treasury department officials said they managed to cover only 300 persons on the first day.

There was slight restriction on the amount dispensed in an attempt to serve more persons, they said.

The pension treasury at the civil station dispensed Rs. 85 lakh on Thursday. No fewer than 750 persons managed to get their money.

However, several pensioners gave up their attempt midway, unable to stand in the queue for long hours.

‘No proper arrangement’

Pensioners who thronged the treasury office early in the morning complained that they were dragged into a chaotic situation with no proper arrangement for cash delivery.

There were some senior citizens who reached the treasury office by 7 a.m. in their attempt to secure tokens early.

“Even people in their 70s were forced to stand twice in long queues to obtain the tokens and get the cash. The majority of them could not collect the money on Thursday,” said Unniraman Kutty, a pensioner from Chathamangalam.

He said that senior citizens, who were not familiar with the use of ATM cards and online transactions, were the real victims of the demonetisation process.

Meantime, treasury department officials said they were unable to address the problem for the time being. “We have all facilities here, including special counters for distribution of pensions, but the cash crunch is severely affecting the services,” they said.