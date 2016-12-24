Manger scene gets a Chinese makeover

more-in

Joseph and Mary in a stable, leaning gently over a manger where the infant Jesus is peacefully sleeping, sets the yuletide mood perfect for the faithful. Only, the nativity scene is ‘Made in China’.

The conventional crèche with earthen figurines of infant Jesus, shepherds and angels that kindled the Christmas mood for decades is on the way out with the entry of Chinese nativity sets.

Despite the impact of demonetisation, shops specialised in the trade of nativity sets have managed to draw a fair number of buyers for the Chinese nativity sets. The St. Paul Book Art Centre, one of the oldest shops in the city dealing with the trade of religious articles, has sold around 150 Chinese nativity sets so far.

Durability

“To be frank, it is the durability of the Chinese products that attracts majority of the nativity scene lovers to reset their preferences. Unlike the conventional earthen or plaster-of-Paris figurines, the Chinese items, made of polystones, last longer,” says Fr. Joby Madan, manager of the St. Paul Book Art Centre. He adds that the modern nativity sets, priced between Rs.750 and Rs.15, 000 are available in new designs and various other durable materials.

While the conventional plaster-of-Paris or earthen figurines hit the market with 18 pieces, the Chinese craftsmen compete with an 11-piece set limiting the number of cherubs, sheep flocks, shepherds and camels to make it a profitable business. The only attraction now for the conventional sets is that they are offered in big size at a comparatively less price. With just Rs.3,000, conventional nativity scene lovers can grab the biggest pieces available in the market. However, a similar China creation may cost at least Rs.7,500.

Priests who have been coordinating Christmas celebrations for years point out that the culture of preparing cribs and the related adornments have undergone massive changes with the changing generations. “Customised celebration is the trend of the new era, where youths are redefining the conventional celebrations with new insertions. Even in the making of artistic cribs, one can feel the declining participation of new-generation children,” rues Fr. Thomas Mannaparambil, a parish priest. He also points out that the custom of arranging nativity scenes on the Christmas Eve is also on the way out from Kerala homes with the changing lifestyle of people.

Men at the CSI Diocesan Book shop in the city say that they put on show only five nativity sets for sales during this season as buyers have been found declining every year. “As Chinese varieties were a bit costly, we brought here only plaster-of-Paris products. Since the low-priced stock was sold at a low pace, we have no plan to have additional stock for the season,” says Rajan, who manages the bookshop. He also adds that even Christmas cards and other related articles too have only a few takers as a reflection of the currency crisis and the changes in culture.