Man, son held on charge of rustling buffaloes

A father-son duo was arrested by the police at Puthenvelikkara on charge of rustling buffaloes for meat.

Thomas, 58, a resident of Thuruthoor, and his son, also named Thomas alias Thommachan, 34, were arrested in connection with the alleged theft of some 11 buffaloes from Puthenvelikkara, Mala, Chengamanad and Nedumbassery areas.

The police had launched an investigation after a buffalo worth Rs. 50,000 was reported missing from the area in November last year. Meat sellers in the region came under the police scanner after such incidents were reported at regular intervals, the police said.

