Malpractices alleged in appointment of specialist teachers in district

more-in

A group of physical education teachers have alleged large scale malpractices in the appointment of specialist teachers in the district. The appointment under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) was based on a list in which seniority norms were flouted and qualified candidates excluded, they told reporters here on Monday.

Prasanna.K.K., a physical education teacher in an unaided school who had appeared for the Public Service Commission’s written test and interview, said many teachers like her, with more than 15 years of experience and whose age limit to appear for further PSC tests had expired, were excluded from the list even as a number of fresh graduates were included.

The interview for the appointment of physical education teachers was held in the district on November 15. “All 376 candidates in the shortlist were interviewed the same day. The interview was conducted by an SSA official and a physical education teacher who was only as qualified as some of the candidates. The interview did not take into consideration work experience and seniority,” Ms. Prasanna said. The final list of 106 physical education teachers was published on December 21 and the last date to join duty for those in the list is December 30.

“The hasty appointment smells foul. All sports competitions in schools have come to an end. Only examinations, in which physical education teachers have no role, are pending this academic year. So what was the need to make hasty appointments? They could have waited till June,” said P.T. Bindu, another qualified teacher.

The teachers pointed out that they had been part of the PSC’s final list many times before, but the lists were cancelled due to various reasons. The government had then promised those in the list that they would be given priority in future tests, they said.

The teachers said they would challenge the appointment legally and would organise protests.