MLA lauds Malappuram’s tradition

P. Ubaidulla, MLA, releasing the logo of the ‘Ente Malappuram, Digital Malappuram’ project by handing it over to District Collector Amit Meena at Malappuram on Tuesday.

more-in

P. Ubaidulla, MLA, here on Tuesday described Malappuram as a land with a rare tradition of accepting anything offbeat.

Speaking after releasing the logo of a unique digital campaign titled ‘Ente Malappuram, Digital Malappuram,’ Mr. Ubaidulla said that movements such as the Akshaya, Literacy and Kudumbasree were the milestones in the district’s victorious path.

He said Malappuram was preparing to become the first currency-free district in the country.

Ente Malappuram, Digital Malappuram is a project meant to promote electronic money transactions in the district.

M. Shahin, Std IX student of PMSA Memorial Aided Higher Secondary School, Chemmankadavu, prepared the logo for the project.

A video on electronic money transaction prepared by the Kudumbasree was screened at the function. Mr. Ubaidulla felicitated Shahin on the occasion.

District Panchayat president A.P. Unnikrishnan, District Collector Amit Meena, District Panchayat vice-president Sakeena Pulpadan, District Panchayat standing committee chairman Umer Arakkal, deputy collectors J.U. Arun and V. Ramachandran, and Revenue Divisional Officer T.V. Subhash took part in the function.