MHA seeks details of Iranian family held for theft

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought more details of an Iranian family arrested by the Kozhikode city police on charges of theft reported in many parts of the State.

Sources told The Hindu here on Monday that the family was suspected to have been involved in several cheating cases at money exchanges across the country. At least two cases have already been registered against them at Pala and Thalassery.

The Panniyankara police last week arrested Gholam Hossein, 50, his wife Bagheri Manzar, 51, and their son Mohammad Boroumand Zadeh, 20, in connection with the stealing of ₹80,000 from a petrol pump in the city. They were remanded in judicial custody.

The police also suspect their role in cheating a foreign exchange dealer in New Delhi. Driving a sports utility vehicle, the family visited various parts of the country, and committed thefts and frauds. “Authorities have with them videographic evidence of the crimes,” the sources said.

The Iranian family comprising father, mother, son and two daughters arrived in Delhi on October 8 on a tourist visa. They had been living in Johannesburg, South Africa, for some time, but their permanent residence is in Teheran, Iran. A sixth member who had accompanied the family has been absconding, according to MHA officials.

The group arrived in Delhi after their stay in Indonesia for four months. Investigations revealed that Hossein, an electrician in Teheran, had migrated to South Africa and initially sold pots, glass and jugs in Johannesburg for a living.

Officials said deportation of the Iranians would be difficult considering the numerous cases registered against them at many police stations. The Iranian Embassy has been informed. No-objection certificates from the police stations and clearance from the Foreigner Regional Registration Offices were required for their deportation, the sources said.