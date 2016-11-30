Local informers’ groups to ensure peace in Kozhikode’s sensitive areas

more-in

The police are planning to create a network of local informers in the rural areas of Kozhikode district to strengthen vigilance against those who trigger communal and political clashes. Groups comprising persons with knowledge of the socio-political situation in their areas will be on alert in the three police station limits under the Vadakara Circle office.

Police officials say it is one of the several new measures being planned to check the frequent outbreak of political and communal clashes. The groups will be regularly in touch with the local police stations and inform them on the suspicious local developments, they add.

The officials heading the Janamaithri community policing scheme will look into the formation of the vigilance groups and their activities under local police stations. In the group, due representation will be given to socio-cultural and political leaders from the respective regions.

2 groups operational

Arrangements will be made to form at least a 500-member group in every rural panchayat where frequent political and communal clashes occur. Ward-level groups will be formed with the participation of at least 10 members.

“On an experimental basis, two of such groups are operational now in Villiappally and Ayanchery grama panchayats. The people are very cooperative and do their work perfectly for effective policing,” says Vadakara Circle Inspector A. Umesh. He adds that the model can be easily expanded to other police station limits.

He also points out that the groups, beyond their role as informers, will also strive for ensuring better coordination among various local political parties, social forums and clubs. “The problem in most of the communally and politically sensitive areas in Vadakara is the lack of a common platform to share opinion and discuss issues. The local groups under us will strive for a change in this situation,” he adds.

The police have also started finding unique names for each local group in the making as part of expanding their activities. Unarvu is the name given for the new group formed in Villiappally panchayat. For Ayanchery panchayat, the group name is Clean Ayanchery.