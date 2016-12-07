Launch of ‘Haritha Keralam’ in city today

more-in

People from all walks of life, including students from around 1,000 schools, voluntary associations, members of residents’ associations, Kudumbasree clubs, government employees, daily wage and other workers, will join hands to make the ‘Haritha Keralam’ (Green Kerala) mission a success. The programmes under the mission are being launched here on Thursday.

Minister for Education C. Ravindranath will inaugurate the district-level programmes at the collectorate premises at 9.30 a.m., according to an official release issued here on Wednesday. President of the District Panchayat Asha Sanal; deputy chairman Abdul Muthaleeb, P. T. Thomas, MLA; District Collector Mohammed Y. Saffirulla; actors Mammootty and Srinivasan, and poet Chemmanam Chacko will participate in the inaugural function.

Employees of various offices at the Kakkanad Civil Station will join the other volunteers on Thursday to prepare around 50 cents near the collectorate for planting vegetable seedlings, said Additional District Magistrate C. K. Prakash.

Residents’ associations have come together to provide food for those working on the vegetable field. The Thrikkakara Municipal Cooperative Hospital will look after the upkeep of the vegetable field. Horticorp will provide seedlings for the programme.