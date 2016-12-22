Latin Catholic priests protest ‘distortion’ of Last Supper

more-in

The Latin Catholic diocese of Kozhikode has protested against the ‘distortion’ of Jesus Christ’s Last Supper in an artwork that went with a play in a Malayalam magazine, which was later withdrawn by the publishers.

About 250 Latin Catholic priests from Kozhikode, Malappuram and Wayanad districts held a protest meeting, presided over by Bishop Verghese Chakkalakkal, at the diocesan centre here. The meeting alleged that the distortion of the original painting, which was a sacred icon for Christians community, was an insult to the entire community. Under the guise of freedom of expression, the artists could not harm the religious sentiments of billions of Christian faithful, the meeting felt.

The ‘Bhashaposhini’ magazine had in its December issue carried an interpolation by the artist Tom Vattakkuzhy of the 15th Century mural painting, the Last Supper by Leonardo da Vinci.

The magazine issue was withdrawn by the publishers and reissued without the painting.

Father Alfred V.C., secretary of priests’ senate of the Kozhikode diocese, told The Hindu that through the distortion of the Last Supper painting, the Bhashaposhini artist had insulted two of the seven sacraments—the Holy Qurbana and the priesthood. The seven sacraments were installed by the Christ at his Last Supper.