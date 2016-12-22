Labour settlements under scanner

more-in

Aimed at ensuring quality accommodation for migrant workers, the Labour Department, following a direction from the Ministry of Labour, has decided to conduct regular inspections at labourer settlements in the district. For this, special squads under the leadership of the Regional Joint Labour Commissioner will be formed within two days.

The settlements in Feroke municipality will be checked thoroughly as the municipality has a large non-Keralite population working in the unorganised sector. As per the Labour Department figures, around 25,000 migrant workers are settled in Feroke, where the rules and regulations regarding quality and hygienic accommodation are frequently violated.

Action plan

Feroke municipal chairperson Zuhrabi says she is aware of the issues and a detailed action plan will be formulated to address them in the next fiscal. “The State government has some specific plans for the migrant workers and the municipality’s action plan will be formulated in consultation with the government,” she adds.

Labour Department officials point out that the main issue in Feroke is the practice of hiring labourers from the wayside on a regular basis and dropping them back at the same spot after the work. “Such employers are not bothered about providing good accommodation to the workers,” says District Labour Officer P. Mohanan. The situation is forcing many workers live in squalor.

Directive to local bodies

Noticing the trend, the Labour Department has directed the local bodies to make it mandatory for the employers to ensure quality accommodation for their workers. The local bodies have the legal responsibility to ensure it at the time of registering the migrant worker’s details for official requirements.

“As per the plans, all major migrant workers’ settlements will be inspected twice a week. The employers who are found violating the rules will be prosecuted under the labour laws,” says Mr. Mohanan. The large construction sites will be closely monitored by the Health Inspectors and the Labour Department squads.

There are over three lakh migrants labourers in Kozhikode district and providing them quality accommodation is definitely a priority for the department. These workers are prone to various communicable diseases in the absence of hygienic living conditions, he says.